Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.70

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 82037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

