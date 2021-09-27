Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,443 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

