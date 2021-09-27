Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78.

