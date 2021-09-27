Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 543 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.19 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

