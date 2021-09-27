Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

EARN stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

