Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

