eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. eHealth has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.