Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AXR traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $15.54. 4,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%.
Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
