Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.