Edge (EDGE) One Day Volume Tops $81,116.00

Edge (CURRENCY:EDGE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Edge has traded flat against the US dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $81,116.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (EDGE) is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

Buying and Selling Edge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.