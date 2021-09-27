Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $223.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

