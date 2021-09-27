Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

