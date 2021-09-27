eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

