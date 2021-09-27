East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

