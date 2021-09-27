Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. Eargo has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

