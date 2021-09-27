Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

