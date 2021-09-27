Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $42,206.22 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.42 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

