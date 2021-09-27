DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006505 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.