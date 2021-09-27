DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

