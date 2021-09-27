DMarket Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,696.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $898,356.41 and $40,696.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00125543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043543 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

