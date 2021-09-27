DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.82

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 881998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.