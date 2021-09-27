Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.19 ($8.45).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.23 ($7.33) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.