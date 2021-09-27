Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE DB opened at $12.70 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

