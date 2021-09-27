Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 6,450 Price Target

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) received a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 274 ($3.58) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,398 ($70.53). 271,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,934.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,864.67. The firm has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

