Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Vipshop worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.96 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

