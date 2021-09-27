Deutsche Bank AG Has $49.72 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of F5 Networks worth $49,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

