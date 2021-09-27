Deutsche Bank AG Buys 66,066 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Whirlpool worth $52,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR opened at $210.16 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.78 and a 200 day moving average of $225.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

