Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yandex were worth $54,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $80.20 on Monday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

