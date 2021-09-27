Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases Shares of 285,687 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 285,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,120,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.83. 117,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

