Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $52.92 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347,748 shares during the quarter. Flowserve makes up approximately 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $52,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 286.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

FLS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

