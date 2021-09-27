Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 761,187 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,882,000. Herman Miller comprises about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.29% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $23,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 39.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,254. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

