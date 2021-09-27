Denison Mines’ (DML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DML. Cormark upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.42.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,636. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). In the last quarter, insiders sold 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

