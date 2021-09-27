DeFiSocial Gaming Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

