Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,834,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,824.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,768.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,472.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

