Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

