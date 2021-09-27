Davis R M Inc. Has $62.65 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.22% of American Water Works worth $62,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in American Water Works by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,396,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $174.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

