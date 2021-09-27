Davis R M Inc. Has $41.14 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

NYSE HD opened at $337.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

