Davis R M Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.87. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,135. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

