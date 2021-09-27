Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

