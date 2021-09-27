David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$20,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,758 shares in the company, valued at C$1,292,682.96.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
