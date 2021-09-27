David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$20,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,758 shares in the company, valued at C$1,292,682.96.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

