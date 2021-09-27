DATx Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. DATx has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATx has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043329 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.