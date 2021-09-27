Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $422,484.95 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16.

DRI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $158.81. 29,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,995. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

