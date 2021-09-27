DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Hits $64.15 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and $1.32 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.