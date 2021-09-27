D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

