Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 246,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 1,093.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 10.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

