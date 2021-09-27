CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CUBE stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

