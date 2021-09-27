CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $598,364.87 and $1,369.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.24 or 0.00503935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

