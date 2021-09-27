Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.