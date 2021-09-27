Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.