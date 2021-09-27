Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $27.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.29. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

